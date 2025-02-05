Hyderabad Under-Construction Building Collapse: Three Workers Die in LB Nagar

Three construction workers were killed and one injured when a wall collapsed at an under-construction commercial building on Wednesday, according to police. The incident took place while the workers were digging in the cellar, and a portion of the wall fell, trapping them under the debris. Preliminary investigations suggest the collapse occurred during the excavation work.

Watch:

Hyderabad, Telangana: Three laborers died in LB Nagar after piles of earth collapsed during a cellar excavation. One worker was seriously injured. Firefighters and local police recovered the bodies, identifying the victims as residents of Bihar. Investigations are underway pic.twitter.com/JEIcHu5zeF — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

Three workers died and another was injured in the incident, a police official at L B Nagar police station said. The injured person has been shifted to a hospital. Investigation is on.