I am a victim of political conspiracy: Sheikh Shahjahan

Kolkata, April 3 Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5, on Wednesday said that he is a victim of the political conspiracy.

“There is no truth in the charge brought against me. I am being framed deliberately. I am a victim of political conspiracy,” Shahjahan said while he was brought out of ED’s Salt Lake office.

“You can understand who is behind this conspiracy,” Shahjahan said without naming any individual or any political party.

He will be in ED custody till April 13, as per the order of the district court.

Earlier, while in CBI custody, he said that he is confident that Allah will get him justice.

Meanwhile, sources said that during the course of interrogation, Shahjahan has denied any association with those who attacked the central agency personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Sources said Shahjahan told the officials that he heartily condemned the attack and wanted those responsible for the attack to be punished.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor