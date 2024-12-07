I am at the end of my political career: Siddaramaiah

Chamarajanagar, Dec 7 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiaah said on Saturday that he is at the end of his political career.

“You will become Chief Minister for the third time,” shouted a supporter when the Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed Lakshmamma Soseyya Siddayya Government Higher Primary School building in Chamarajanagar.

“I am now at the end of my political career,” the Chief Minister retort back to the enthusiastic supporter.

He emphasised that people’s support is very important, saying that without earning such support, it is impossible to survive in politics.

He remembered late B. Rachaiah was a towering political figure in the region and acknowledged Rachaiah's role in his own political growth.

He said that when Chamarajanagar was part of the Mysuru district, it was during the tenure of the late B. Rachaiah that Mysuru and Chamarajanagar were declared as separate districts.

“During my tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, we announced the formation of a new district, at the time, late J.H. Patel was the Chief Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that some legislators spread the superstition that if the Chief Minister visited Chamarajanagar, they would lose their position, preventing them from visiting the district.

“This stigma was imposed on Chamarajanagar that any Chief Minister visiting would lose power. However, Rachaiah and I did not believe in such superstitions. We both visited Chamarajanagar and announced the new district. I have been the Chief Minister twice. I visited Chamarajanagar at least twenty times. Instead of losing the Chief Minister's position, it only became stronger,” the Chief Minister said.

“When we were students, we used to go to school barefoot. During my earlier tenure as Chief Minister, I implemented the ‘Shoe Bhagya’ programme, ensuring that every student wore shoes, socks, and uniforms,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that now the state government is providing milk, ragi malt, eggs, chikki, bananas, uniforms, and books to children.

“Children should now study and not be deprived of education,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that to prevent financial difficulties for children, the ‘Griha Laxmi’ programme has been implemented.

“More than Rs 30,000 crore is being spent to bring economic and social empowerment to people. Rs 56,000 crore is being spent on the guarantees,” he said.

