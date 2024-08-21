“I Am Fighting Against Inequality the BJP Is Against Me and Doing All That Which Should Not Be Done”: CM Siddaramaiah

. “They are making false accusations against me. BJP is behind making the false accusation against me.” Speaking at the state headquarters of the Congress here Chief Minister Siddaramaiah complained that jealousy was at work. Congress party wants to eliminate inequality. Still, I am fighting against inequality. BJP cannot tolerate that. The BJP is against me and doing all that which should not be done.

The CM accused the BJP of making unsubstantiated allegations against him as he was always pro-poor, pro-Dalit, and for social justice. Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP always wants the poor to remain in the same condition, and also not become socially and economically strong.

The CM remarks came in the backdrop of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting sanction permitting investigation against him under 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.