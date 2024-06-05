I Am Happy That Lok Sabha Outcome Was Against PM Modi, Says Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra, the TMC candidate for the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, expressed satisfaction with her electoral victory, highlighting the broader context of the election held against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am happy with my victory but considering the communal politics going on in India and Modi ji had said that he is contesting all 543 seats, I am happy that these elections have been held against him. The performance in Bengal has also been good," Moitra said.

TMC's Mahua Moitra, seeking re-election from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat, won against BJP candidate Amrita Roy, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Meanwhile, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, commented on the Lok Sabha results, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misusing the administration to secure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee misused the administration and police and feared people for snatching social welfare schemes from them. The way they did appeasement politics, even the Muslim League does not do such type of appeasement politics. It is because of all this that she won in many seats," Adhikari said. "The people of this district are with me and PM Modi's hand has been strengthened," he added.