'I Am Not a Terrorist,' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Message From Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from Tihar jail that 'My name is Arvind Kejriwal, and I am not a terrorist' said AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Singh also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the "PM has a feeling of hatred against Arvind Kejriwal."

During the press briefing on Tuesday, AAP MP said, "Arvind Kejriwal, who worked like a son and a brother for the country and the people of Delhi, has sent a message from jail that 'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist'...The three-time elected CM of Delhi is made to meet CM Bhagwant Mann through a glass. It is clear from this that the Prime Minister has a feeling of hatred against Arvind Kejriwal."

"Efforts are being made 24 hours to demoralize Arvind Kejriwal. This is Arvind Kejriwal, he is made of a different clay... The more you try to break him, the stronger he will come back...Yesterday CM Bhagwant Mann became emotional during the meeting. This is an emotional matter for all of us but it is a matter of shame for BJP and PM Modi," said Singh.

CM Arvind Kejriwal is presently lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

On PM Modi's interview with news agency ANI, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "Yesterday, PM Modi gave a detailed interview. But the most shocking thing in the interview is that the Prime Minister is openly defending the biggest scam since independence...The Supreme Court called electoral bonds unconstitutional and illegal. He also insulted the Supreme Court, he should apologize to the Supreme Court and the people of the country."

AAP alleged that the Delhi liquor policy case is solely based on the statements of approvers, many of whom have a direct connection with the BJP, like Sharath Reddy. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Singh in the same case. The money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

The Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 23 in the money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy.