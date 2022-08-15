'I become helpless, don't dare to cross Lakshman Rekha', Law Minister on pendency of cases

New Delhi, Aug 15 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in the presence of Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Monday said in Parliament many questions are asked to him in connection with the pendency of cases and delay in delivery of justice, but he never dared to cross the 'Lakshman Rekha', and emphasized that he has a clear-cut role to play as a bridge between the executive and judiciary.

Rijiju was speaking at the Independence Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). The event was also attended by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, SCBA president Vikas Singh, Supreme Court judges and the members of the Bar.

Rijiju said in Parliament many MPs question him, 'why there is pendency of cases and why there is delay in delivery of justice?' He added, "I become helpless, I cannot answer in definite terms...I have a Lakshman Rekha, which I never dare to cross..." Rijiju said he can make statements from his seat, but he never does that, and understands that he has to come back to the judiciary, talk to the Chief Justice and also interact with judges.

He added that it is very easy to pass comments saying legislature, executive and judiciary should do that and also how the judiciary can end pendency of cases in two years. "It is all easy to say unless you feel the pinch," said Rijiju.

He said the executive has a larger responsibility and without the proactive role of the government, it is difficult for the judiciary to perform in isolation. "I have a clear-cut role to play as a bridge between the executive and judiciary," he said.

Citing completion of 100 years of freedom in 2047, he said the three organs of the state judiciary, legislature and executive need to work seamlessly.

He further added that many people think that judiciary, legislature and executive work very differently, actually, they work closely, and because of the sensitivity and the understanding to some extent, "we seem to work separately".

Rijiju further added that there is nothing wrong in somebody, who is occupying a constitutional post, fighting for the preservation of its independence as well as its authority, but at times it is essential to understand what is the story of the other side of the fence.

He said India is very unique so the challenges are also very unique, and judges disposing of 40-50 cases in a day is unique and no other country has that kind of work load.

