I cannot even imagine insulting famous Maratha warrior: Maha Governor writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said that he couldn't even imagine insulting the famous Maratha warrior.

"Some people have taken a small part of my speech at the University out of context," read the letter.

He also outlined the context of his words and noted, "I told the students that when we were students, some students considered Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru ji, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose etc as role models. It is natural that the youth of the present generation will need role models to follow. Talking about Maharashtra, I said that in today's context, good examples can be from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari."

"As far as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is concerned, he is not only the pride of Maharashtrabut the pride of the whole country. The meaning is not to insult the great men of the past. It was not even a matter of comparison," the letter added.

"Even if I accidentally make a mistake somewhere, then I will immediately apologize. I do not hesitate to do so. These people have set an example of courage and sacrifice, insulting personalities like Maharana Pratap, Shri Guru Gobind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be imagined even in dreams," noted the letter.

The letter came after his remarks stoked controversy for calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an 'old idol'.

Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on November 19, his statements triggered furore.

The statements had drawn flak from the state's opposition and the descendants of Shivaji Maharaj.

Earlier on November 24, Rajyasabha MP Udayanraje Bhonsle, who is also a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others and demanded to sack Koshyari.

( With inputs from ANI )

