'I dream of permanently returning to Kashmir some day' (Book Review)

New Delhi, Sep 8 One of India's foremost cardiologists, he is among the pioneers of non-surgical procedures on dealing with heart problems. A recipient of the prestigious Dr B. C. Roy Award, he has published many studies that have been acclaimed worldwide and has travelled across the globe, including to China and Pakistan, to deliver lectures on his professional expertise.

The founder of the Gauri Kaul Foundation in memory of his mother, Dr. Upendra Kaul has also travelled to the remote parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country to promote his mission of "No Heart Attacks By 2025" - and longs for the day when he can permanently return to Srinagar, where he has already constructed a "two-storied house with three bedrooms, a lawn with seasonal flowers and even a mini kitchen garden".

"My desire to return to the green meadows and the snow-capped mountains of the Kashmir Valley burns like a wildfire within me. I dream and long of a day when I can finally settle there and spend my remaining life in its beauteous lap," Kaul writes in 'When The Heart Speaks - Memoirs of a Cardiologist'

