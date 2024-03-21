'I Have to Come to Bareilly to Surrender': Accused Javed in Budaun Double Murder Case Arrested by Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested the second accused in Budaun double murder case. The second accused, Javed was held from Bareilly. The reason behind the fatal attack remains unknown.

I ran straight to Delhi and from there I have to come to Bareilly to surrender. I have received phone calls from people about what my brother did..."said Javed. Two children – Ayush (13) and Aahan (6) – were hacked to death on Tuesday evening in Uttar Pradesh Badaun's Baba Colony by Sajid, who ran a barber shop across from the victims’ house.

The FIR registered in the case said Sajid, 27, entered the house on the false pretext of seeking ₹5,000 to treat his pregnant wife.Sajid was killed in a police encounter three hours later, when he was reportedly trying to flee.