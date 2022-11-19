I invite Universities to collaborate with government to develop innovative solutions: Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday invited the universities to collaborate with the government to develop innovative solutions, said a government release.

While addressing an event at CMR University in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said, "I invite Universities to come and collaborate with the government to come up with innovative solutions. For example, solar power has been given so much importance in Government policies but a lot more research has to be done to efficiently harness this resource."

The BJP leader further highlighted the words of Swami Vivekananda for emphasising the value of education.

"Remember what Great Vivekananda said 'Education is a man making process.' It is the job of education to build a real man with values, morals, ethics etc. It should create humans who will be assets to the country, a resource for the country to move forward. A great responsibility of fulfilling the resolution of India during this Amrit Kaal (during the 75th year of Independence) lies in our education system," he said.

"We inherited an education system from the British that made education just a means to secure jobs. This education system never thought of the Indian ethos. It stripped us of our cultural identities," he further said.

The Karnataka Minister said that the basic premise of NEP is to take education out of narrow thinking and integrate modern ideas of the 21st century.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Union level and Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai at the state are working tirelessly to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) to make the education of our country future ready. The basic premise of NEP is to take education out of narrow thinking and integrate modern ideas of the 21st century," Sudhakar added.

"The focus of NEP is preparing the ground so that our youth are skilled, confident and practical. Major infrastructure is being created in the education sector in the country and especially in Karnataka. Today a large number of Universities and colleges are opening in the state. Since 2014, the number of medical colleges has increased by 55%," he further said.

The Minister called 'On Campus Animal Shelter' a great initiative and made an appeal to the Chairman of CMR University, KC Ramamurthy to open a Medical college in the future. He said that the state government will provide all the necessary support to set up the college.

"Studies have shown that animals reduce the feeling of loneliness and increase feelings of social support. In this regard, CMR University will be a pioneer in promoting concern for other living beings on its campus. I hope other Universities will emulate such a measure. In the present day, the entire world is getting polluted and many species have gone extinct solely due to man's greed. Earth gives enough for all human needs but not for their greed. Today, we have forgotten that animals too have the right to live on this earth just as we do," Minister Sudhakar stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor