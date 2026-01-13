I-PAC raids: BJP moves Calcutta HC seeking permission to protest in front of Bengal secretariat

Kolkata, Jan 13 BJP's West Bengal unit on Tuesday filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to protest in front of the state secretariat, Nabanna, against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged move hindering ED's simultaneous raids against I-PAC.

The single-judge bench of Justice Shampa Dutta Paul admitted the petition.

On January 8, while simultaneous raids and search operations were being conducted at the Indian Political Action Committee's office and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain, the Chief Minister, accompanied by senior officials from the state administration and the state Police Department, stormed at the two places one after another and left the premises after reportedly collecting some paper files and electronic documents.

Hearings are pending at the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court in the matter following ED's plea, accusing the Chief Minister of misusing her constitutional position and creating obstacles for central agency officials.

In the meantime, the West Bengal unit of the BJP decided to conduct a protest demonstration in front of the state secretary at Nabanna, at Mandirtala in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district. However, considering that the Nabanna is a high-security zone, special permission is required for conducting protest demonstrations in front of it.

So, the state unit of the BJP approached the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench directly, seeking permission for the same. Now, it is to be seen whether the court will grant permission or not.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress had ridiculed the move by the state unit of the BJP. "The BJP leaders in West Bengal know it quite well that they will never be able to occupy the chair inside Nabanna. So they want to quench their thirst by sitting outside Nabanna, said Trinamool Congress youth leader and the party's Information Technology cell in-charge, Debangshu Bhattacharya.

