"I Regret Posting That Very Personal Opinion": Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post About Trump after JP Nadda's call

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that she has deleted her social media post about US President Donald Trump. Ranaut had reportedly slammed Donald Trump in a now-deleted tweet for his statement in Qatar, where he asked Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture iPhones in India. She added that BJP national president JP Nadda had personally requested her to delete the tweet. She also expressed regret for sharing her personal opinion on the matter.

In a post on X, "Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India. I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions, I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well. Thanks." US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he had spoken with Apple CEO Tim Cook and asked him to limit Apple's expansion in India.

Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India.

I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 15, 2025

"I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with USD 500 billion but now I hear you are building all over India. I don't want you building in India. You can build in India, if you want to take care of India because India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world, so it is very hard to sell in India," President Trump said while addressing a news conference in Doha, Qatar.

Recently, Apple expanded its iPhone production in India by setting up new assembly plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Two of these plants are located in Tamil Nadu, and one is in Karnataka. For these plants Apple has signed contract with manufacturers, such as Foxconn and Tata Group to set up production units.