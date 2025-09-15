'I remain a Congress worker', suspended Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil breaks silence

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 15 Suspended Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil on Monday made his first public appearance since facing allegations of sexual misconduct, attending the Kerala Legislative Assembly and addressing the media after weeks of silence.

Mamkootathil, a first-time MLA from Palakkad, was suspended from the party last month following a series of controversies.

He reached the Assembly around 9.15 a.m. in a friend’s car, where television crews and reporters had gathered in anticipation.

In line with his suspended status, Speaker A.N. Shamseer had allotted him a separate seat.

On the opening day of the session, limited to obituary references, Mamkootathil entered the chamber and quietly took a back-row seat among the Opposition benches.

There was no visible reaction from other members.

Later, while leaving the legislators’ hostel, his vehicle was blocked by protesting CPI(M) youth activists before police intervened.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly gate, Mamkootathil said several reports about him were untrue.

“The media is free to report, but facts must prevail. It was said that I defied leadership to attend the Assembly, but even under suspension, I follow party directions,” he said.

He also denied reports that he had tried to meet senior leaders. “I never sought permission to meet anyone, nor was it denied,” he said.

On the ongoing probe, he remarked: “Let the investigation proceed. I was jailed for 18 days under the Vijayan government, so if anyone thinks I will get favours now, that is wrong. They are out to tear me apart.”

Mamkootathil, who resigned as Youth Congress president last month, reiterated his loyalty to the party. “I remain a Congress worker. These cases have come up when the Youth Congress is running a strong campaign against the government. The probe team has the case; let them do their job,” he said.

With his appearance in the House, the suspended legislator signalled a return to public life and is likely to visit his Palakkad constituency soon.

