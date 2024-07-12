'I Think Supreme Court Has Given a Huge Jolt to the BJP,' Says Harpal Singh Cheema on Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the now scraped policy case registered by the Enforcement Directorate today. Arvind Kejriwal will continue to remain in jail, as he was arrested by CBI in the same case. AAP leaders claimed that the interim bail order proved that the agencies and the government had made a false case in the alleged excise policy scam. Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab Minister, said, "The BJP has made a false case of excise policy scam by conspiring with Kejriwal, which led to his arrest. Today, the apex court said that this matter be referred to a larger bench so that it can't be found out if his arrest is right or wrong."

"I thank the Court. Further, he said, "I think Arvind Kejriwal will get bail in CBI too and he will be out of jail soon. This shows how the BJP government traps everyone and makes false cases on everyone. This is just stage one of the BJP government failing and whatever happens will be for the good now," Cheema added.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi minister, said, "Kejriwal and a lot of other people were scared by the name of the PMLA law. The PMLA is a black law. The provisions of this bail make difficult to get bail. The lower court granted him bail and observed that ED is acting with a bias." He added, "So, today's bail just shows that the Supreme Court is a huge thing. The Centre had already anticipated that the SC would grant him bail. The burden of proof lies on the CBI. So, I don't think it will take much time for Kejriwal to be out of jail. Hope for the best."

Sandeep Pathak, AAP National General Secretary Organisation and MP, said, "This is a huge relief. When the political leaders can't stop the party, they do all sorts of things to put the leaders in jail. In such a situation, the SC is very soothing. I believe the country is more important than the party. "

Adding further, he said, "In the PMLA law under Article 19, it is very difficult to get bail because the grounds to get bail are more difficult. So, such decisions when kept on a larger bench, led to better investigations, will make these decisions famous in history. I am sure that people are happy on the decision to bail. I only appeal to the BJP to leave their dirty politics and form hands to make a better government for the development of the city." A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna referred Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the ED to a larger bench. The Supreme Court while granting interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, observed that the Delhi CM has suffered incarceration of 90 days and that it's conscious that he is an elected leader. The top court had reserved the verdict on Kejriwal's plea for May 17.