"I think the Prime Minister will not come", Says Sanjay Raut On Discussion Over Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha (Watch Video)

Operation Sindoor took place on May 7, 2025, which was India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Lok Sabha convened on July 28, anticipating the debate on Operation Sindoor. Over the discussion of Operation Sindoor debate, Shiv Sena UBT MP claimed that PM Narendra Modi will not attend today's lok sabha session.

While talking to media Sanjay Raut said, "At the time we had demanded a two-day special session...No, two-day discussion will be done after we raised a demand for it. I think the Prime Minister will not come as he will have to answer questions about President Trump."

"The Pahalgam attack was a huge security lapse in Centre-governed J&K. The terrorists entered 400 km inside J&K. These terrorists have not been found yet. This is a lapse on the part of the Home Ministry. The Home Minister should have resigned," Sanjay Raut added.

#WATCH | Over discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "At the time we had demanded a two-day special session...No, two-day discussion will be done after we raised a demand for it. I think the Prime Minister will not come as he will… pic.twitter.com/9ezXO8HJcL — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Proceedings of both houses of Parliament have been adjourned until noon on Monday, shortly after they convened amid ruckus over demands for discussions on various issues, including Operation Sindoor and the voter list revision exercise being carried out in Bihar. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house proceedings till noon amid sloganeering by the opposition as multiple MPs held banners and protested at the well of the house.

Before adjourning the house till noon in Question Hour, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that opposition members were deliberately disturbing the proceedings of the house. He asked Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to instruct members of his party not to display posters, as that is not the purpose of sending MPs to Parliament.