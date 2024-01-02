"Wanted to See the Statue in the Making..": Mother of Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, Maker of Lord Ram Statue to be Installed at Ayodhya 

Ayodhya: Preparations are nearing completion for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 dignitaries from across the country are expected to attend the momentous occasion.



The idol of Lord Rama for the sanctum sanctorum has been chosen from among those sculpted by renowned artist Arun Yogiraj. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi confirmed the finalization of the statue, highlighting it as a symbol of the inseparable bond between Rama and Hanuman.

Arun Yogiraj's Mother Reacts:

"This is the happiest moment for us," shared Saraswati, Arun Yogiraj's mother. "I wanted to see the statue while it was being made, but he said he would take me on the last day. Now, I will go on the installation day. I am proud of my son's progress and achievements."

About Arun Yogiraj:

Yogiraj hails from Mysore, Karnataka, and comes from a family of renowned sculptors with a five-generation legacy.

Recognized as one of the most distinguished sculptors in the country, his works are in high demand across various states.

Prime Minister Modi himself has lauded Yogiraj's artistic prowess. After completing his MBA, Yogiraj briefly worked in a private company before dedicating himself full-time to sculpting in 2008.