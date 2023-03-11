'I was sexually assaulted by my father,' says DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal Saturday said she was sexually abused by her father when she was a child.

Speaking after the felicitation of around 100 women with awards instituted by the DCW, Maliwal said there used to be a time she would hide under her bed out of fear.

“I was sexually abused by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up; I used to hide under the bed. As a child, I used to plan how I would teach a lesson to such men who abuse women and children, and how I can help women get what they deserve,” she said.

Maliwal said her father would grab her by the hair and slam her against the wall, leading to severe injuries. “This happened till I was in class 4, after which we left him,” she added.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, on Saturday presented awards to the recipients of the DCW International Women's Day Awards. The Delhi Commission for Women's awards were won by around 100 women.

The honour is granted to people who have shown extraordinarily great courage and dedication to women. This is where Maliwal spoke of her ordeal.