IAF Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Pathankot, Second Incident This Week
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 13, 2025 14:18 IST2025-06-13T14:17:54+5:302025-06-13T14:18:24+5:30
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache helicopter made a precautionary emergency landing in Pathankot, Punjab, today (Friday). The M17 chopper landed successfully without sustaining any damage.
This marks the second such incident for the IAF within a week. Just last Thursday, June 6, another IAF helicopter was forced to make a similar emergency landing in a field near Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
In today's incident, the two pilots, who are both safe, were on a training sortie when they detected a technical glitch in the helicopter, prompting the emergency landing.