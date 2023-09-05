IAF to hold airshow in Jammu on Sep 21
Jammu, Sep 5 A first-of-its-kind airshow will be held at Jammu on September 21.
The airshow is being organised by the Indian Air Force in collaboration with the UT administration and will feature a variety of aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, an official statement said.
Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya chaired a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements for the event.
The airshow would be a spectacular occasion for children, youth, and all local citizens, the statement quoted him as saying and he urged the stakeholders to ensure that the event is a success and is widely publicised to encourage maximum public participation.
