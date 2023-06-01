IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots safe

June 1, 2023

IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots safe

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], June 1 : An Indian Air Force's (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed in an open field in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday.

According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district during a routine training sortie. Both the pilots of the aircraft ejected safely.

"Both pilots including a lady pilot are safe," said officials.

A Court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Further details are awaited.

