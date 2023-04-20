IAF's first woman gallantry awardee Deepika Misra receives Vayu Seva Medal

New Delhi [India], April 20 : In a first, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday conferred the first gallantry medal to a woman officer at the investiture ceremony, held here in the national capital.

A total of 58 personnel received gallantry awards today from the IAF chief of which 57 are from the IAF and the remainder from the Indian army.

Wing Commander Deepika Misra received her Vayu Seva Medal for gallantry from the IAF chief at the ceremony. She had helped in saving 47 lives during floods in Madhya Pradesh in 2021.

"Today we awarded the Vayu sena medal gallantry, Vayu Seva Medal and Vishishth Seva Medal as well Yudh Seva Medal. The Yudh Seva Medal and Vayu Seva Medal gallantry were awarded for gallant action and the Vayu Sena Medal and Vishishth Seva Medal have been awarded for outstanding service to the nation so we have a category of these which have given" IAF Public Relations Officer Ashish Moghe told .

Talking about Wing Commander Deepika Misra, Moghe said, "Wing Commander Deepika Misra is being awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for her heroics during a flood relief operation in Madhya Pradesh, last year. She had saved several lives while risking her own."

"She is the first woman officer of the Indian Air Force to be awarded the Vayu Sena Medal" he added.

