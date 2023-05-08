IAF's MiG-21 crashes near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan; two civilians killed

MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least two civilians.The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. Indian Air Force informed that the pilot of the fighter plane ejected safely and sustained minor injuries. However, three civilian casualties have been reported till now.

An inquiry has been constituted by the IAF to ascertain the cause. Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said that the pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village. Additional Superintendent of Police Jassaram Bose said the number of civilian casualties may increase.

According to sources, the Army's helicopter has reached the accident site for rescue. District Collector Rukmani Riar informed that the pilot of the plane is safe. The accident took place near Dabli area of Hanumangarh. Additional Superintendent of Police, Jassaram Bose informed that at least two civilian casualties have been reported. Police further informed that two civilian women died and a man was injured after the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar in Hanumangarh district.