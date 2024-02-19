IAF's Sarang team to display skills in Singapore Airshow

New Delhi, Feb 19 The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will perform a four-helicopter display at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday.

The team, after arriving in Singapore, conducted its first practice display on Sunday.

The IAF said on Monday that the team was operating from the Changi Airbase of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

The Singapore Airshow will feature a variety of display teams from all across the globe. The show also features leading aircraft and system manufacturers and operators showcasing their products.

The Ministry of Defence said the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv), which the Sarang team operates, is featuring in the show for the very first time. However, the first international display for the Sarang team also happened to be in Singapore for the Asian Aerospace Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center in 2004.

The Sarang team is performing a four helicopter display for the audience at the Singapore Airshow. The display is designed to highlight the ALH Dhruv's agility and manoeuvrability, as well as the high degree of skills of the IAF pilots flying these machines, the IAF said.

According to the MoD, the indigenously manufactured ALH and its advanced variants are operated by all the military services of India.

The successful induction and operational utilisation of this platform is one of the glowing success stories of self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in the defence sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor