IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Indians divided about India becoming $5tn economy by 2024-25

New Delhi, Sep 3 India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q1 FY23), as per the data released on August 31 by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The GDP growth rate figures are impressive by any estimate though the growth rate has been slower than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecast of 16.2 per cent.

The high GDP figures indicate revival of the economy that has been hit hard because of Covid-induced lockdowns and several other developments unfolding at the global level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the decisions taken during the pandemic for the high growth rate. Economic growth is the key focus area of any ruling dispensation. Modi has envisioned making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide opinion poll on behalf of to know what people think about India growing to a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

The survey revealed that Indian opinion is sharply about the country achieving this target. During the survey, while 52 per cent of the respondents said that India can become a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25, 48 per cent did not agree.

Similar sentiment was noticed in the responses of both the urban and rural voters.

As per the survey data, while 54 per cent of urban respondents believe that the Indian economy will not be able to touch the figure of $5 trillion by 2024-25, 54 per cent of rural voters opined that this target is achievable.

Predictably, NDA voters and opposition supporters expressed their opinions as per their ideological and political leanings.

During the survey, while the majority of NDA voters, 75 per cent, stressed that the Indian economy will grow to become a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 and a global powerhouse by 2024-25, the majority of opposition voters, 64 per cent, expressed a completely opposite view.

