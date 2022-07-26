IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Indians divided over AAP and BJP claims on Delhi govt liquor policy

New Delhi, July 26 The Delhi government's liquor policy that it had claimed to check the malpractices in the spirit business in the national capital, besides boosting the revenues, has landed into major controversy.

Delhi's Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses. Proposed in 2020, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 came into effect from November 2021.

As per the new policy, all the liquor shops run by the Delhi government were shut down and replaced with the private shops. Under the new Excise policy, retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

While the opposition in the national capital alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the new Excise policy, AAP said that the BJP was rattled because the new liquor policy will check the sale of illegal alcohol in the city.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a countrywide survey on behalf of to know people's views on the whole controversy.

During the survey, people were divided in their views about claims of the AAP and BJP surrounding the new liquor policy of the Arvind Kejriwal Government.

As per the survey data, while 52 per cent respondents said that the claims made by AAP are correct, 48 per cent agreed with the allegations made by BJP.

During the survey, both urban and rural voters were divided in their opinion about the claims and counter claims made by AAP and BJP on the issue. According to the survey data, while 54 per cent rural voters placed their faith in the statements made by AAP on the issue, 52 per cent urban voters asserted that BJP's allegations are correct.

Political polarisation was clearly evident during the poll. During the survey, while 65 per cent of the opposition voters stressed that the claims made by AAP are correct, 65 per cent of the NDA supporters were in agreement with the accusations made by the BJP.

