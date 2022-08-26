IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Majority think Delhi govt doesn't take action against private schools denying admission to EWS kids

New Delhi, Aug 26 Getting admission in private schools in Delhi is one of the toughest jobs for the citizens of the national capital, more so for those coming from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

To make quality education accessible to everyone, the government reserved 25 per cent seats of the total strength in private schools for the children coming from poor backgrounds.

As per the provisions of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, private schools in the national capital are supposed to give 25% admissions of the declared strength to the students of the poor families.

However, private schools in the city continue to fail to comply with the provisions of RTE. Complaints of private schools denying admissions to children belonging to EWS category and not filling the required quota under the provisions of RTE is a regular phenomenon.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a warning to private schools nationwide that if they do not give admissions to children under EWS quota, strict action will be taken against them. The Education Department of the Delhi government said that the schools have to fulfil the 25 per cent quota of EWS admissions, else their recognition can be cancelled.

Notably, this is not the first time that there have been complaints of Delhi private not filling EWS quota.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a survey on behalf of in the national capital to know people's views about such orders of DoE and their compliance by private schools.

The survey found that the majority of respondents, 57 per cent, believe that DoE merely passes such orders and no action is taken against private schools failing to fill 25 per cent of seats under EWS quota.

Only 31 per cent respondents think action is also taken against such schools, 12 per cent refused to share their views on the issue.

The majority of respondents from both the rural and urban areas shared similar opinions.

During the survey, 56 per cent rural and 59 per cent urban respondents DoE has been failing to take action against schools denying admissions to poor children under reserved seats.

The survey found that the majority of respondents belonging to different age groups have similar views about the implementation of RTE provisions.

During the survey, 54 per cent respondents in the 18-24 years age category, 66 per cent respondents in the 25-34 years age group and 68 per cent respondents belonging to 35-44 years of age said that DoE merely passes such orders without strict action accompanying them.

