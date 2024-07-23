IANS Interview: Budget reflects thoughtful handling of economy by PM Modi, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 23 Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2024-25 as middle-class oriented, forward-looking and described the government's unprecedented push on the jobs and employment generation as a key step to the country’s intensive growth and prosperous future.

He added that the Budget reflects the thoughtful handling of the economy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the Union Minister said, “In the past ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened India’s economy in a very thoughtful and methodical manner. He has handled every segment of the economy, every part of the country, and every section of society with care. Today's budget reflects the continuity of that vision and policy.”

“Today, five schemes with employment focus have been announced and an allocation of Rs 2 lakh crore made, such colossal employment generation program is among the firsts. Internship and Employment-linked incentives are innovative programs aimed at enhancing engagement of youth in formal sectors,” he said further.

He described the change in tax slab rates as a welcome step for middle-class income families as it will help them realise the dream of owning a house.

He stated that in the third term of the Modi government, there has been a strong focus on employment, middle-class families, tribal areas, and manufacturing in this Budget. Such comprehensive focus has never been seen in India's history.

The Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & Information Technology and Information & Broadcasting also took umbrage at the Opposition’s baseless charges and shared data to set records straight.

“When the opposition party was in power, the budget allocation was around 35 thousand crores. Today, PM Modi has given a budget allocation of 2.62 lakh crores to the Railways. Out of this, Rs 1.08 lakh crore has been earmarked for enhancing the safety and security of the country’s leading carrier,” the Union Minister told IANS.

“In 60 years (before 2014), only 20,000 km of railway tracks were electrified which increased to about 40,000 km in the past 10 years,” he added.

The Union Minister further said that the transformative changes in Railways infrastructure have resulted in comfortable and hassle-free journey for passengers and this will see further progress, in times to come.

Outlining the government’s focus on the North-East region, he said that during Congress rule, Odisha used to get Rs 800 crore but that got spiked to Rs 10,000 crore in NDA’s tenure.

Responding to Mallikarjun Kharge’s charge of ‘step-motherly treatment’ to farmers and youth, the Railways Minister said that the facts available in the public domain puncture Congress and Opposition claims.

“Opposition parties have nothing substantial to say on the Budget. They should step back and introspect in hindsight as to what was the scenario during their times. Today, the formal as well as informal sector is growing. Last year alone, 1.44 crore formal jobs were created,” he told the newsmen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor