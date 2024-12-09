IAS officer Sanjay Malhotra Appointed As a New RBI Governor; Will Replace Shaktikanta Das

In a significant development, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has named Sanjay Malhotra, the current Revenue Secretary, as the next Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be replacing Shaktikanta Das. This appointment, set to span a three-year term, marks an important transition in the leadership of India’s central bank.

Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990-batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, has had an illustrious career in public service, particularly in finance and economic administration. As Revenue Secretary, he played a pivotal role in streamlining India's tax framework, enhancing revenue collection, and driving digital transformation in the tax administration system.

Prior to his tenure as Revenue Secretary, Malhotra held various key positions, including Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, where he contributed to strengthening India's banking and insurance sectors. His deep understanding of fiscal policies and financial governance has earned him recognition as a reformist leader in the economic landscape.

JUST IN | The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next Governor of the #ReserveBankofIndia for a three-year term, reports @tragicosmicomicpic.twitter.com/3nnwVgOYt9 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) December 9, 2024

As he steps into his new role at the RBI, Malhotra will inherit both opportunities and challenges. The Indian economy is at a critical juncture, navigating global economic uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and evolving monetary policy dynamics. Key priorities for the new Governor are expected to include: