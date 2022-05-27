IAS Officer who took his dog for walk at stadium transferred to Ladakh

Sanjeev Khirwar, a IAS officer, has been abruptly transferred after athletes training at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being asked to leave early every day so that Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog on the tracks.

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has transferred him from Delhi to Ladakh. Not only that, the ministry has transferred his wife Rinku Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh. The Union Home Ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary in this regard and the Home Ministry has taken this decision after receiving the report.

There were constant complaints from athletes practicing at the Thyagaraja Stadium that they were being asked to finish their training by 6.30 pm, not because of the stadium time, but after that Sanjeev Khirwar, the Principal Secretary (Revenue) of the Delhi government, would bring his dog for a walk in the stadium.

According to sources, Delhi's Principal Secretary IAS Sanjeev Khirwar arrives at Delhi's Tyagaraja Stadium around 7.30 am with his dog for a walk. Therefore, the players who practice there at 7 o'clock are taken out of the field. Meanwhile, players and coaches have expressed their displeasure over all this. "Earlier, athletes used to practice here till 8, 8.30 am, but now from 6.30 am, the guards start blowing whistles and the ground is cleared." So now they have to go to Jawaharnagar Stadium which is 3 km away. ' In particular, it has been observed that Sanjeev's dog is walking on the racing track and football field all over the ground.

When contacted by IAS Sanjeev Khirwar about the whole matter, he said that it was a clear allegation. Sanjeev said, "Sometimes I take my dog ​​to the field for a walk. But he also takes care that the players are not harmed."