I&B Ministry blocks social media accounts for spreading misinformation

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday blocked 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram Accounts, 2 websites and a Facebook, stated Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday for spreading misinformation.

Joint Secretary informed, "The common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and other content." The Ministry has issued orders to the respective social media intermediaries and internet service providers through the Department of Telecom for blocking all the accounts.

"The blocked accounts have contents on Indian Arm Forces, Kashmir, India's foreign relation with other countries and the death of former CDS Bipin Rawat", said the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. "The blocked social media accounts had over 1.2 crore subscribers with a viewership of 130 crores", Vikram Sahay stated.

The 35 accounts blocked by the Ministry were all operating from Pakistan and were identified to be part of four coordinated disinformation networks. These blocked accounts include the Apni Duniya Network operating 14 YouTube channels, and Talha Films Network operating 13 YouTube channels, stated the Information and Broadcasting release.

The contents on the blocked accounts violated five separate orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

