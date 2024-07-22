IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Application Deadline Pushed to July 28, 2024, Click Here To Apply

IBPS has postponed the application deadline for the Clerk position in the banking sector, now allowing candidates to apply until July 28, 2024. This extension was announced on its official website, where the previous deadline was July 21. A total of 6,148 clerk positions will be filled across 11 banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and Punjab and Sindh Bank.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must be graduates from a recognized university and aged between 20 and 28 years as of July 1, 2024, with birth dates falling between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2004. For further details on eligibility and age limits, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Application Process:

1. Visit the official website ibps.in.

2. Click on CRP Clerks.

3. Select the application process link.

4. Create an account.

5. Log in to complete the application form.

6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

7. Download a copy of your application for future reference.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected through a preliminary examination and a main examination. The preliminary exams are scheduled for August 24, 25, and 31. Successful candidates will then proceed to the main exam, followed by further selection steps. Admit cards will be issued to all registered candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination.