IBPS PO 2022 application process begins, check details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the applications for the post of probationary officer (PO). The application process will begin in August, candidates who are willing to give the exam can go to the official website, as the last date of submission is August 22.

A total of 6432 vacancies will be filled by this recruitment process.

Know how to apply for the exam

Go to the official website -ibps.in

Click on the online application link.

Register yourself by filling out the details.

Fill out the application form.

Make the fee payment and click on submit.

Candidates who belong to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 175 while the rest of the candidates have to pay Rs 850.