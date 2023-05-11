ICMR, AYUSH Ministry sign MoA for health research in Integrated Medicine

New Delhi [India], May 11 : In a significant achievement demonstrating the strengthening of the country's health infrastructure and strong momentum to integrate and mainstream AYUSH, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Health Ministry and Ministry of AYUSH, on Thursday for collaboration and cooperation in health research in the field of Integrated Medicine, said a government release.

The MoA envisages cooperation and collaboration between the Ministry of AYUSH and ICMR for exploring the areas of convergence and synergy between the two orgsations for integrative health research and strengthening research capacity.

Commending the initiative undertaken by the AYUSH Ministry, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Combining traditional knowledge with modern research & innovation, the MoA signed between the two institutions will boost Ayurveda to further build its identity on the basis of scientific evidence."

Lauding the agreement, the Health Minister further stated that this partnership would have a significant contribution to the development and reach of Integrated Medicine.

The Health Minister further stated, "This collaboration will promote high-impact integrative research to generate evidence in priority areas of national importance in healthcare utilizing modern scientific methods. Joint efforts will be in place to conduct high-quality clinical trials on identified areas/disease conditions of national importance with promising integrative therapies to generate evidence for wider acceptance."

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "This agreement will serve to expedite and broaden this momentum, further strengthening evidence-based research capacities".

This indeed is a positive progression and consolidating the strengths, resources and capacities of two institutions will certainly bring fruitful results, he added.

Dr VK Paul added "This collaboration will lead to Ayush departments in AIIMS to evolve into departments of Integrated Medicine across the entire AIIMS infrastructure in India, which indeed is a momentaneous step in the field of medicine. It will prove to be of great service to the nation."

According to the release, the MoA was signed by Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary DHR & DG, ICMR in the presence of Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of AYUSH and Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (HFW) and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Ayog.

"A joint working group shall be created between the Ministry of AYUSH and ICMR which will meet quarterly for exploring further areas of collaboration and work on deliverables. Both institutions shall formulate and implement joint research projects and programs and allow joint supervision of the said activities as well as design and conduct conferences, workshops, and seminars jointly with the active participation of researchers interested in the field of Integrative Healthcare", the statement read.

The statement further stated, "In addition, as part of the collaboration, scholars/trainees/researchers/faculties of the orgsations will have access to advanced instrumentation systems, and other infrastructural facilities as per the prevailing rules and regulation of the orgsations for the duration of the visit/joint research project/program. Both shall work towards developing/renewing mutual cooperation for facilitating scientific validation and provide evidence for AYUSH systems by other countries."

Integrative Health Research is a transdisciplinary, holistic approach to investigate the benefits of co-administering the conventional (modern systems of medicine) and non-conventional (traditional/complementary/alternative) medical practices to identify the comprehensive healthcare practices to an individual and the community, the statement added.

