ICSI CSEET mock test 2022 be held today, check details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is going to conduct CSEET mock test today, May 04, 2022. Candidates appearing in the CSEET May 2022 exam will be able to take the mock test in online mode.

Instructions for CSEET May 2022 mock test

The mock test will be conducted in remote proctored mode only.

Candidates will receive the batch timings, user Id, and password for the mock on their registered email address and contact number.

Candidates appearing in CSEET mock test 2022 are required to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop.

CSEET mock test will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates should log in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time.

The institute will conduct the CSEET exam on May 07, 2022. While the admit cards for the exam have already been issued on April 28. Candidates must download the admit card for appearing in the examination.