ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Declared at icsi.edu; Know How to Check and Download

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday declared the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2025 session. The results were announced at 2 p.m. and are now available on the official website of the institute at icsi.edu. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by logging in with their unique ID number and date of birth.

The CSEET July 2025 examination was held on July 5 and July 7. ICSI has also released the subject-wise marks break-up and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement on its website. No physical copies of the result will be issued.

How to Check CSEET July 2025 Result Online

To download the result-cum-marks statement, candidates should:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu Click on ‘CSEET July 2025 Result’ under the latest announcements Enter the CSEET registration number and date of birth View and download the marks statement Save the soft copy for future use

ICSI has advised all candidates to refer to the official website for any further updates.