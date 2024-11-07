Ideology may differ but there should be harmony while expressing opinions: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Nov 7 NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday morning called up BJP legislator Sadabhau Khot and told him not to make personal remarks against anyone despite different ideologies.

Ajit Pawar, who earlier condemned Khot’s statement on NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, during his telephonic conversation with the leader said, “What you have said is very wrong. You should not create new issues by talking like this. Maharashtra does not tolerate talking about elders. We people do not tolerate it. We do not accept it.”

He further said, “There will be many leaders in the state. Ideology may differ. But there should be some harmony while expressing opinions.”

“Yashwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra, set an example of how to be a civilized politician and how to speak in a civilized manner. There are some accusations and counter-accusations. But there is a way of putting it. That is what they have taught us. The same method was continued by many dignitaries like Vasantrao Naik, Vasantdada Patil, Sharad Pawar and Vilasrao Deshmukh. But whatever statement you made yesterday is objectionable. I strongly condemned it,” he said during the phone call.

He further added that Khot has apologised, assuring that he would not indulge in personal criticism in future.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had slammed Khot and warned the Mahayuti that he and his party would not accept any personal criticism against Sharad Pawar.

“Sadabhau Khot's statement about Pawar Saheb is very wrong and reprehensible. It is totally unacceptable for us to make personal criticism of Pawar Saheb at such a low level. On behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party, I strongly condemn this statement. Henceforth, NCP will not tolerate any personal criticism against Sharad Pawar,” he warned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor