If a Muslim becomes PM, 50 pc of Hindus would convert in 20 years, 40 pc would be killed: Yati Narsinghanand

Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi Temple, on Sunday exhorted Hindus to take up arms and allegedly said that if a Muslim becomes the Prime Minister, 50 per cent Hindus will convert and 40 per cent will be killed.

Narsinghanand, the priest who is also an accused in the Haridwar hate speech case, was speaking at an event organised by Preet Singh, founder of the Save India Foundation. Singh was one of the organisers of an event at Jantar Mantar last year where anti-Muslim slogans were raised. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with that case and is currently out on bail. Narsinghanand, too, is out on bail in connection with the Haridwar case.

Speaking at the event, Narsinghanand allegedly said, "I urge you all to watch The Kashmir Files. Just like Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from a Muslim dominated area, all the Hindus will be forced to die in Hind Mahasagar given the situation in the country as on date."

"For the past few days, we have seen Hindus begging in the streets for their rights. Let me tell you all, it is not the Centre but the apex court which gave us the right to set up Ram Janambhoomi. If not by 2034, then by 2039 we will see a 'Mahavinash' in the country," he said.

"Only in 2029 or in 2034 or in 2039 a Muslim will become the prime minister. Once a Muslim will become the PM, 50 per cent Hindus will convert, 40 per cent will be killed and the remaining 10 per cent will either live in refugee camps or in other countries in the next 20 years," he said according a video of the event circulated on social media.

During the event, reports poured in claiming that two young Muslim journalists were allegedly assaulted by a Hindu mob at the Hindu Mahapanchayat New Delhi. On this, Delhi Police unit of West Delhi, on its official Twitter handle refuted the allegations.

"Brief facts: Some of the reporters, willingly, on their own free will, to evade the crowd which was getting agitated by their presence, sat in PCR Van stationed at the venue and opted to proceed to Police Stn for security reasons. No one was detained. Due police protection was provided. For spreading misinformation, due to necessary action shall be initiated against such persons," the tweet read.

( With inputs from ANI )

