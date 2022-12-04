If Centre gets complete control, judiciary won't be free: Ex-SC judge Madan Lokur

New Delhi, Dec 4 Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B. Lokur, in an interview with , said "the manner in which the executive has been dealing with the recommendations of the Collegium is an indication that it intends to throw out the baby with the bath water and take complete control over the appointment process", and if it succeeds, India will cease to have an independent judiciary to the detriment of all of us.

He said nobody knows why senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who is openly gay, has not been appointed as a judge to the Delhi High Court? Also, it is improper to accuse several Supreme Court judges of giving an alien interpretation to the Constitution. Lokur said, the executive is an equal player in the collegium system, however, "It is now emerging that the biggest hurdle to the success of the collegium system is the executive and its complete opacity and its arbitrariness".

And, on the row over the National Judicial Appointments Commission

