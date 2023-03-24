"If I touch you, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back": Rahul Gandhi tells Kharge

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the media on Friday while helping party chief Mallikarjun Kharge walk down the stairs and said that "If I touch you, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back."

"If I touch you now, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back. Utter nonsense. Have you seen that? That I am helping you over there, they're saying that I'm wiping my nose on you," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen saying as he helped party chief Mallikarjun Kharge down the stairs.

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge were coming out after attending the meeting of Congress MPs at the party office in the Parliament premises.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also seen with Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress has also called a meeting of its steering committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress Legislative Party leaders and Frontal Orgsation Chiefs this evening.

As per the party, the meeting is being orgsed to discuss the "recent political developments".

An official notification dated Thursday, stated, "An emergency meeting of Steering Committee, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and National Heads of Frontal Orgsations, Departments and Cells is scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 24, 2023, at AICC Office, New Delhi at 5 pm, to discuss the latest political developments".

On Thursday, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark with the Congress leaders rallying in his support.

Rahul Gandhi made the "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark in April 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

The court approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor