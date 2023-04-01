"If the unconstitutionally cancelled reservation of 4% for Muslims is not restored, a legal battle will be launched": C.S. Dwarkanath

“If the unconstitutionally cancelled category-2'B reservation of 4% for Muslims is not restored based on the reports of the Backward Classes Commission, legal action will be taken." Stated by C.S.Dwarkanath, former chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes while speaking at the press conference organized by the Karnataka State Muslim Community Awareness Forum.

He said that the additional reservation should be made for the Muslim minority community as provided for the 2 ‘C’ and 2 ‘D’ categories. He said that the unscientific cancellation of the existing reservation in category 2’B’ for the Muslim race is condemnable. It has been mentioned in the notice that there is no provision in the rules for giving reservations on the basis of religion and that the High Court of neighboring Andhra Pradesh has kept it as the basis for canceling the reservation. The case in this regard has not yet been settled in the Supreme Court. There is no doubt that the revised reservation order is invalid," he said. "Socially, educationally backward since 1916, tens of schemes have been implemented for various castes and races as they are considered as backward most backward classes, 15% for Scheduled Castes, 3% for Scheduled Tribes, 4% for Category-1, 15% for Category-2A, 4% for Category-2B, 4% for Category-3A, 4, Category 3B 5% reservation facility,'' he informed.

Chairman of the State Muslim Race Awareness Forum Dr. Gulshad Ahmed B.Z said, "Since the Muslim race is socially and educationally backward, the commissions have been studying the lifestyle of the race from time to time and giving a report to the government. However, it is not fair for the government to set aside the reports of the commissions and take away the Muslim reservation for political malice and allocate it to the strong communities of the state like Okkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayats. There will be injustice to a certain minority community which is lagging behind in economic, educational, and social development than the SC-ST classes," he said.