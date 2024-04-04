“If the Union Minister Proves, I Will Resign if I Have Lied About Central Drought Relief. Will He?”: CM Siddaramaiah Over K’Taka Drought Relief

4. I will resign if I have lied about central drought relief. CM Siddaramaiah asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah if he had lied in this. Speaking to the media after his visit to Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, he said that the drought has been going on for the past six months. He said, “We have submitted a report to the central government in December regarding the drought situation. I will resign from the post of Chief Minister. If it is wrong. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenged that if Amit Shah proves his statement that the Karnataka Government has delayed in submitting a memorandum for the drought relief fund, he would resign. "If it is false, will he resign? Let him decide.” This election will be a lesson for the BJP which is lying about providing grants for drought relief works.” Siddaramiah further said that we gave a report and after that, the central team visited the state. The team conducted an inspection and reported to the central government.

He further said that we met Prime Minister Modi on 19th December and Union Minister Amit Shah on December 20th. We requested Amit Shah to provide compensation. We had completed this process 6 months back and appealed for compensation. But Amit Shah, who is the home minister of the country, is lying in this matter. On December 20, we met Amit Shah along with Revenue Minister Krishna Bhaire Gowda. A meeting has been called. He replied that he would announce the decision in that meeting. He said that he is ready to prove this point. We have submitted comprehensive details to the Supreme Court questioning the central government's delay in providing drought relief. Siddaramaiah said that even so, Amit Shah is lying. The 15th Finance Commission of the Center has recommended that funds be released from the National Disaster Response Force when incidents like floods, droughts and natural calamities occur. However, the money has not been released. Siddaramaiah said that this money is not from the Centre but from our state.