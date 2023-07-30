“If there is no self-respect, I’ll resign” MLA BR Patil threatened to resign from his post at the Congress Legislature Party Meeting

“If there is no self-respect then I will resign.” Warned senior lawmaker and the Atland Taluk in Kalaburgi MLA BR Patil to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and threatened to resign from his post at the Congress Legislature Party Meeting held in Bengaluru. He slammed Ministers for not showing confidence in MLAs. He told the CM that he will resign if his self-respect is threatened by an arrogant minister. It is to be noted that the MLAs' rage is that the district ministers control and influence things; they have restricted MLAs' speech also. Whereas, Home Minister G.Parameshwara denied BS Patil’s resignation threat. The Congress MLAs demanded special grants for the development of the constituency and warned that if the behavior of the Ministers does not improve, there will be problems in the future. The Chief Minister suggested that all our aim should be towards Lok Sabha elections. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakuma said discipline is very important in the party. Our MLAs should not listen to opposition polls, BJP, and other parties are deliberately trying to create confusion.

There were serious discussions about the letter in the legislative session on the advice of the MLAs. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the MLAs in the meeting that instead of causing embarrassment by writing an open letter, they can contact him directly. Legislators should not attempt to spread open statements, letters, and controversial news. This will have an adverse effect on the Lok Sabha elections, he added. BR Patil, Basavaraja Rayareddy admitted writing the letter and there was no malice behind it. They clarified that they wrote the letter to draw the attention of the government and there is internal democracy. When CM questioned how the letter got leaked so MLA Patil responded, “I have nothing to do with the leak.”Patil received the support of MLAs viz., Vinay Kulkarni, CS Nadagouda, Hamapanagouda Badarli, Yashvantaraya Gowda Patil, and a few more. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured them, "He has decided to address the grievances of legislators by holding monthly meetings in districts and also appointing MLAs to 50% of posts at corporation and organization boards. Rest 50% would be party workers.” All ministers have asked to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 2nd in New Delhi.