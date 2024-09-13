IFS Officer Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar Honored with Eco Warrior Award 2024 for Wildlife Conservation in India

At the Eco Warrior Awards 2024, IFS officer Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar was honoured for his significant contributions to wildlife conservation in India. Under the wildlife conservation category, Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar has been conferred with the Eco Warrior Awards 2024.

Chief Conservator of Forests in Karnataka, for his exemplary work in Bandipur Tiger Reserve Dr. Kumar’s dedication to addressing critical wildlife issues was demonstrated through his swift and effective response to a man-eating tiger situation, which ensured public safety and highlighted his commitment to humane and effective wildlife management.

The award was given by the Director General of Forest and Special Secretary and IFS Jitendra Kumar as the Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav owing to an emergency Union Cabinet meeting could not come. In a grand ceremony, the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers' second edition of the Eco Warrior Awards 2024 was held in New Delhi’s Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath on September 11th. This prestigious event honored exceptional individuals and initiatives for their significant contributions to environment-wildlife conservation and sustainable practices.

This is an exclusive award for IFS officers who have done exemplary work in the domain under five categories, viz., forest protection, wildlife conservation, wildlife protection, use of technology and community connect. The Eco Warrior Awards 2024 was organized jointly by Indian Masterminds and the Indian Forest Service Association.

The other distinguished guests present on the occasion were IFS C.P. Goyal, Member of the Central Empowered Committee, Supreme Court, New Delhi; IFS Dr. S.P. Yadav, Patron of the IFS Association and Director General, International Big Cat Alliance, New Delhi; IFS Dr. S.K. Awasthi, President of the Indian Forest Service Officers’ Association and Secretary General of the IFS Association; Wildlife enthusiast and Actor Randeep Hooda.