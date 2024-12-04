IIIT-Delhi researchers develop AI platform to promote healthy ageing

New Delhi, Dec 4 A team of researchers from Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform that can transform the search for molecules promoting healthy ageing.

Published in the journal Nature Aging, the research represents a significant step forward in understanding and addressing the biological mechanisms of ageing.

The AI platform -- AgeXtend -- is a multimodal geroprotector prediction platform that leverages bioactivity data from known geroprotectors to identify new molecules with the potential to slow ageing.

The platform encompasses advanced AI modules capable of predicting geroprotective potential, evaluating toxicity, and identifying target proteins and mechanisms of action. This comprehensive approach ensures both accuracy and safety in the discovery process.

“AgeXtend bridges the gap between artificial intelligence and biology, enabling us to not only predict potential anti-aging molecules but also understand how they work,” said Dr. Gaurav Ahuja, senior researcher and co-author of the study.

The research demonstrated AgeXtend's remarkable ability to identify the longevity-enhancing effects of well-known compounds such as metformin and taurine, even when these molecules were excluded from the training data.

AgeXtend further screened approximately 1.1 billion compounds, uncovering numerous promising candidates that were validated through rigorous experiments on yeast, Caenorhabditis elegans, and human cell models.

“This platform has immense potential to unlock new pathways for therapeutic interventions in aging and age-related diseases,” Ahuja said.

The study also explored natural metabolites from the human microbiome and their role in regulating cellular senescence. This underscores AgeXtend’s versatility and potential to uncover previously unknown mechanisms driving ageing.

“AgeXtend is not just a prediction platform; it is a discovery engine. This work opens new possibilities to explore the biological complexity of ageing and find innovative ways to promote health and longevity. It’s an honour to contribute to such transformative research,” said Sakshi Arora, the first author of the study.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor