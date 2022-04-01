IIM Ahmedabad revamps website, says found need to 'refresh' its logo

Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Friday clarified that the institute is in the process of revamping its website and thus found the need to "refresh" its logo.

In a statement, the IIM-A said, "The institute, in the process of revamping its website, found the need to refresh the logo. Evaluation, exploration, development of wordmark, development of brandmark were all kept in mind while coming up with the final design recommendations."

The existing logo adopted in 1961 includes a Sanskrit verse, 'Vidya viniyogadvikasa' meaning development through the distribution or application of knowledge.

The institute also informed that while the logo will be changed such that it is "more amendable to communication in digital media", the legacy of the original logo would be retained.

"The proposed logo continues the legacy of the original logo, retains the status line in Sanskrit (VidyaViniyogadVikasa) as in the original, the colour rendition has been improved, the fonts modernised, the 'jaali' inspired brand mark has been made more amendable to communication in digital media, and the brand name made more distinct. The proposed logo is to be released in June of this year after the annual vacation," the statement read.

The statement by the premier management institute comes after reportedly over 40 faculty members raised the issue of the change of logo contending that the management did not hold any consultation with the faculty members regarding the change.

( With inputs from ANI )

