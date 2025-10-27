IIM Calcutta secures 100 pc summer placements for 62nd MBA batch

Kolkata, Oct 27 The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta concluded its Summer Placements for the 62nd Batch of its flagship MBA programme, recording 100 per cent placements, said the institute in a statement on Monday.

The institute completed its summer internship placements on October 17, securing 510 offers for 470 students.

According to the statement, the placement week for the 62nd batch was conducted in a hybrid mode where multiple cross-functional roles were offered by 183 recruiters across a variety of sectors and industries.

The average monthly salary was Rs 1.85 lakh. The highest domestic salary stood at Rs 4.5 lakh per month. The highest international salary stood at Rs 6 lakh per month. The top 5 per cent of the students of the institute secured a monthly stipend of Rs 3.4 lakh per month, said the institute.

Like previous years, IIM Calcutta witnessed participation of firms from all major sectors like Consulting, Finance, FMCG, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Software and Technology, among others.

While the institute saw strong support from its legacy recruiters, several domestic and global firms participated as first-time recruiters.

The alumni base and network of the institute continued to provide endurance to the placement process.

Professor Ritu Mehta, Chairperson of placement activities at IIM Calcutta, said, "The superior performance of the 62nd batch MBA students resulted in yet another year of excellent summer placements. We are grateful to the recruiters for continuing to believe in our students and trust our academic processes. It is our effort at the institute to consistently ensure a smooth and robust placement process that results in satisfactory outcomes for both students and recruiters."

As per the institute, the cluster-cohort placement process that involved various policies, such as “dream offer”, ensured a better student-recruiter fit, making the overall process a win-win for both recruiters and students.

