IIM Indore student gets offer of ₹49 lakh annual package from India

During the placement process, a student from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has been has been offered d the annual package of ₹49 lakh by a company to work in India. This is the highest package till now offered to any student in the institute.

An official release said, that the institute has successfully completed the final placements of 572 participating candidates from the two-year flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) and the five-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM).



In IIM 2022 batch of Indore, has recruited over 180 candidates including more than 30 new ones, and the students have been offered prestigious roles in the companies.

The average package break the records with ₹25.01 lakh, which was 6% as compared to the previous year. While the top 100 students bagged packages averaging ₹37.95 lakh. The highest package offered on the campus was ₹49 lakh.

Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, said “At IIM Indore, our endeavor is to be a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards. high exceptional placement drive we witnessed this year is a result of our constant efforts and hard work.”