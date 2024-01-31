IIM-L seeks help from alumni to place 72 students

Lucknow, Jan 31 The prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), has sought help from its alumni for the placement of 72 students who have failed to get jobs.

Ravi Handa, an alumnus from IIM-Lucknow received the message on WhatsApp, which he shared on X.

He posted, "IIM-Lucknow is reaching out to alumni to help them with placements. It is crucial to maintain the legacy of IIM-Lucknow’s 100% placement record. It is not about 5-10 people but 72 candidates at IIM-L do not have a job. Imagine the status at other B-schools."

In another tweet, Handa said, "For those who don’t know IIM-Lucknow is one of the old IIMs and often considered to be one of the top five colleges in the country. They have alums over decades that are in extremely powerful positions. They can and will help."

The post went viral within a short time and some social media users blamed the government, while others said it was the same story at several other B-schools.

"Every B-School is facing the same situation, the people from IIM-C and IIM-B are also worried about it," wrote another user.

The message from the institute read, "Dear Batch of 2011, I hope this message finds you well. We are writing to address the current situation regarding unplaced students from our batch. Currently, 72 talented individuals are seeking employment opportunities. We are reaching out to our alumni of the 2011 Batch for assistance."

The text further read, "We understand that everyone has unique connections and networks, and we are hopeful that you may be able to help in placing our students. If you are aware of any job opportunities or have connections within your professional network that align with the skill sets of our 2024 batch, please consider referring them or informing us about potential openings.

“Your support is crucial in maintaining the legacy of IIM-Lucknow's 100 per cent placement record."

When contacted, the institution officials refused to comment on the post.

While one faculty member denied that the IIM-L had “officially” sent the post another said that it did not figure in their official account.

Students of the institution, however, said that the falling number of placements was a cause of concern for them and it would be “great” if the old students helped them out in the present scenario.

