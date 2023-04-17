IIT Guwahati collaborates with Tata Elxsi to foster EV Technologies

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 17 : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Elxsi, a leading global technology services provider for the Automotive and Transportation industry, to jointly work on developing and commercialising state-of-the-art solutions for the Electric mobility market.

According to a press statement, the MoU was signed between Professor Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati and Manoj Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Elxsi in the presence of Prof Praveen Kumar, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, and l Radhakrishnan, Director Products, and Atul Kulkarni, Chief Technical Officer, Tata Elxsi.

"The collaboration between IIT Guwahati and Tata Elxsi will bring together researchers and experts for advanced research in the fields of Material Science, Digital Twins, and Deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques," the statement read.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati's collaboration with Tata Elxsi, Prof Parameswar K. Iyer said, "Electric vehicles are being increasingly considered the solution to carbon emissions from the transportation sector and there is an essential need to create more future-ready solutions in the EV automotive and transportation industry. "

"The shared knowledge between IIT Guwahati researchers and the Tata Elxsi team will help build a research ecosystem in this field and its commitment to further strengthen the partnership going forward will help achieve the Government of India's mission of making our country 'Atma Nirbhar'," added the statement.

Informing about the use of this collaboration, the release said, "One key area of work under this collaboration will be the digital analysis of electrical signature data for traction motors which underpins EV mobility across segments including Automotive and Rail."

"The solution will provide deep insights for pro-active fault prediction, maintenance schedule formulation, and design and manufacturing defects traceability," added the statement.

Speaking about Tata Elxsi's collaboration with IIT Guwahati, Manoj Raghavan, CEO and MD of Tata Elxsi, stated, "This collaboration will bring together the best minds from Tata Elxsi and IIT Guwahati to envisage and develop future-looking solutions for the fast-evolving space of electric mobility. The fault analysis solution is an excellent example of how industry-academia collaboration can bring together original thinking and application of the latest digital technologies to solve particular industry needs from operators, OEMs and system suppliers in the transportation industry."

"The collaboration between IIT Guwahati and Tata Elxsi will enable both collaborators to apply their research capabilities to real-world problems, advancing state-of-the-art predictive maintenance," it added.

